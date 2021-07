Sharing is caring!

We have all been waiting patiently but on Sunday morning, the Detroit Red Wings released their list of the players they have decided to protect for the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft.

Here is the full list, which includes D Gustav Lindstrom.

Red Wings protected list: Tyler Bertuzzi (F)

Adam Erne (F)

Robby Fabbri (F)

Dylan Larkin (F)

Michael Rasmussen (F)

Givani Smith (F)

Jakub Vrana (F)

Filip Hronek (D)

Nick Leddy (D)

Gustav Lindstrom (D)

Thomas Greiss (G) — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 18, 2021