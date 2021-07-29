Detroit Red Wings release ‘Thank You’ video for Luke Glendening

On Wednesday, a report surfaced that Luke Glendening was offered a contract by the Detroit Red Wings but that he wanted to test the free-agent waters.

Not long after that report, news broke that Glendening had decided to sign a two-year deal with the Dallas Stars.

For the past eight seasons, Glendening has been a part of the Red Wings organization and on Thursday, the team released a video to thank him for his time and to wish him luck in Dallas.

