Detroit Red Wings release ‘Thank You’ video for Luke Glendening

On Wednesday, a report surfaced that Luke Glendening was offered a contract by the Detroit Red Wings but that he wanted to test the free-agent waters.

Not long after that report, news broke that Glendening had decided to sign a two-year deal with the Dallas Stars.

For the past eight seasons, Glendening has been a part of the Red Wings organization and on Thursday, the team released a video to thank him for his time and to wish him luck in Dallas.

Number 41 on the ice, number one in your hearts. Thanks for the memories & best of luck in Dallas, Glenny. ❤️ #LGRW pic.twitter.com/KlL2YPzUoK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 29, 2021