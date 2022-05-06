in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings release video of ‘Best Moments’ of 2021-22 season

The Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season is a wrap and though there were plenty of growing pains, most seem to be convinced that they are still on the right track.

Embed from Getty Images

But despite the growing pains, there were certainly some great moments along the way.

On Thursday, the Red Wings released a video showing their best moments of the 2021-22 season as chosen by the fans.

Enjoy!

MLB Betting: Home Run, Strikeout, and Run Total Projections for Thursday 5/5/22

Just how likely is a homer from a certain player tonight? How many runs will Team X score? And can the pitcher you’re eying go over his strikeout prop?

To find out, I leveraged numberFire’s batter and pitcher projections plus team implied totals to try to answer those questions.

Here are today’s results.

(Please note that these projections are subject to change throughout the day and as lineups are confirmed. To see the most current projections, check out our projections pages.)

Team Run Total Projections

Team Opp SP O/U ImpliedTotal 5+ 6+ 7+ 8+ 9+
COL AaronSanchez 11 5.80 52.2% 36.2% 22.9% 13.3% 7.1%
WSH AntonioSenzatela 11 5.20 41.9% 26.8% 15.5% 8.2% 4.0%
HOU TarikSkubal 8.5 4.72 33.5% 19.8% 10.6% 5.1% 2.3%
MIL HunterGreene 8 4.68 32.8% 19.3% 10.2% 4.9% 2.2%
PHI TaijuanWalker 8 4.42 28.3% 15.9% 8.0% 3.7% 1.5%
TOR AaronCivale 8 4.36 27.3% 15.1% 7.6% 3.4% 1.4%
MIN SpenserWatkins 8 4.33 26.8% 14.8% 7.3% 3.3% 1.3%
LAA RichHill 7.5 3.99 21.3% 11.0% 5.1% 2.1% 0.8%
DET JoseUrquidy 8.5 3.78 18.1% 8.9% 3.9% 1.6% 0.6%
BAL ChrisArcher 8 3.67 16.6% 7.9% 3.4% 1.3% 0.5%
CLE JoseBerrios 8 3.64 16.1% 7.7% 3.3% 1.2% 0.4%
NYM AaronNola 8 3.58 15.3% 7.2% 3.0% 1.1% 0.4%
BOS ShoheiOhtani 7.5 3.51 14.4% 6.6% 2.7% 1.0% 0.3%
TB RobbieRay 6.5 3.37 12.6% 5.6% 2.2% 0.8% 0.3%
CIN AdrianHouser 8 3.32 12.0% 5.2% 2.0% 0.7% 0.2%
MIA NickMartinez 6.5 3.25 11.1% 4.8% 1.8% 0.6% 0.2%
SD JesusLuzardo 6.5 3.25 11.1% 4.8% 1.8% 0.6% 0.2%
SEA ShaneMcClanahan 6.5 3.13 9.8% 4.0% 1.5% 0.5% 0.2%

Pitcher Strikeout Projections

Pitcher Opp KProj 3+ 4+ 5+ 6+ 7+ 8+ 9+
AaronNola NYM 6.9 91.4% 82.0% 68.9% 53.8% 38.9% 26.1% 16.1%
ShoheiOhtani BOS 6.7 90.1% 79.7% 65.8% 50.3% 35.5% 23.1% 14.0%
RobbieRay TB 6.2 86.7% 74.2% 58.7% 42.7% 28.5% 17.5% 9.9%
LoganWebb STL 6.0 84.4% 70.8% 54.6% 38.6% 24.9% 14.8% 8.1%
ShaneMcClanahan SEA 5.9 83.9% 70.0% 53.6% 37.6% 24.1% 14.2% 7.7%
JoseBerrios CLE 5.7 82.2% 67.6% 50.8% 34.9% 21.8% 12.5% 6.6%
JesusLuzardo SD 4.7 69.5% 51.1% 33.7% 19.9% 10.7% 5.2% 2.3%
AdrianHouser CIN 4.7 68.4% 49.8% 32.5% 19.0% 10.0% 4.8% 2.1%
NickMartinez MIA 4.6 67.9% 49.2% 31.9% 18.6% 9.8% 4.7% 2.0%
HunterGreene MIL 4.5 66.1% 47.2% 30.0% 17.2% 8.8% 4.1% 1.8%
RichHill LAA 4.5 65.8% 46.8% 29.7% 16.9% 8.7% 4.0% 1.7%
JoseUrquidy DET 4.4 63.9% 44.7% 27.8% 15.5% 7.8% 3.5% 1.5%
TaijuanWalker PHI 4.3 61.6% 42.2% 25.7% 13.9% 6.8% 3.0% 1.2%
TarikSkubal HOU 4.1 59.0% 39.5% 23.4% 12.4% 5.9% 2.5% 1.0%
AaronCivale TOR 4.1 57.6% 38.1% 22.3% 11.6% 5.4% 2.3% 0.9%
AntonioSenzatela WSH 4.0 57.0% 37.5% 21.8% 11.3% 5.2% 2.2% 0.8%
MilesMikolas SF 4.0 56.7% 37.1% 21.5% 11.1% 5.1% 2.1% 0.8%
ChrisArcher BAL 3.6 48.3% 29.2% 15.5% 7.2% 3.0% 1.1% 0.4%
AaronSanchez COL 3.4 44.6% 26.0% 13.2% 5.9% 2.4% 0.9% 0.3%
SpenserWatkins MIN 3.2 40.0% 22.1% 10.7% 4.5% 1.7% 0.6% 0.2%

Click here to read the rest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions DL Alim McNeill has message for Detroit Tigers