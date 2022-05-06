Detroit Red Wings release video of ‘Best Moments’ of 2021-22 season

The Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season is a wrap and though there were plenty of growing pains, most seem to be convinced that they are still on the right track.

But despite the growing pains, there were certainly some great moments along the way.

On Thursday, the Red Wings released a video showing their best moments of the 2021-22 season as chosen by the fans.

Enjoy!

Reliving the best moments of the 2021-22 season as chosen by… you! 🤩#LGRW pic.twitter.com/FOqbcoAi3o — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 5, 2022

MLB Betting: Home Run, Strikeout, and Run Total Projections for Thursday 5/5/22

Just how likely is a homer from a certain player tonight? How many runs will Team X score? And can the pitcher you’re eying go over his strikeout prop?

To find out, I leveraged numberFire’s batter and pitcher projections plus team implied totals to try to answer those questions.

Here are today’s results.

(Please note that these projections are subject to change throughout the day and as lineups are confirmed. To see the most current projections, check out our projections pages.)

Team Run Total Projections

Team Opp SP O/U ImpliedTotal 5+ 6+ 7+ 8+ 9+ COL AaronSanchez 11 5.80 52.2% 36.2% 22.9% 13.3% 7.1% WSH AntonioSenzatela 11 5.20 41.9% 26.8% 15.5% 8.2% 4.0% HOU TarikSkubal 8.5 4.72 33.5% 19.8% 10.6% 5.1% 2.3% MIL HunterGreene 8 4.68 32.8% 19.3% 10.2% 4.9% 2.2% PHI TaijuanWalker 8 4.42 28.3% 15.9% 8.0% 3.7% 1.5% TOR AaronCivale 8 4.36 27.3% 15.1% 7.6% 3.4% 1.4% MIN SpenserWatkins 8 4.33 26.8% 14.8% 7.3% 3.3% 1.3% LAA RichHill 7.5 3.99 21.3% 11.0% 5.1% 2.1% 0.8% DET JoseUrquidy 8.5 3.78 18.1% 8.9% 3.9% 1.6% 0.6% BAL ChrisArcher 8 3.67 16.6% 7.9% 3.4% 1.3% 0.5% CLE JoseBerrios 8 3.64 16.1% 7.7% 3.3% 1.2% 0.4% NYM AaronNola 8 3.58 15.3% 7.2% 3.0% 1.1% 0.4% BOS ShoheiOhtani 7.5 3.51 14.4% 6.6% 2.7% 1.0% 0.3% TB RobbieRay 6.5 3.37 12.6% 5.6% 2.2% 0.8% 0.3% CIN AdrianHouser 8 3.32 12.0% 5.2% 2.0% 0.7% 0.2% MIA NickMartinez 6.5 3.25 11.1% 4.8% 1.8% 0.6% 0.2% SD JesusLuzardo 6.5 3.25 11.1% 4.8% 1.8% 0.6% 0.2% SEA ShaneMcClanahan 6.5 3.13 9.8% 4.0% 1.5% 0.5% 0.2%

Pitcher Strikeout Projections