The Detroit Red Wings remaining schedule is not for the faint of heart

At 15-47-5, the Detroit Red Wings are by far the worst team in the National Hockey League.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Well, with 15 games remaining in the 2019-2020 regular season, things are not going to get any easier for the Wings. In fact, it looks like wins will be even more difficult to come by down the home stretch as the Red Wings, according to Powerrankingsguru.com, have the toughest remaining schedule in the league and its not close.

Check it out.

- Advertisement -

Don’t worry, we always have Detroit Tigers baseball to look…never mind.