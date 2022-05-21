Detroit Red Wings reportedly interested in Barry Trotz

Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the Detroit Red Wings did not take long to announce that Jeff Blashill would not be back for the 2022-23 season.

Now, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is charged with the task of hiring a new head coach and plenty of names have been speculated about.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Red Wings are among the teams interested in hiring former New York Islanders head coach, Barry Trotz.

Trotz is also expected to meet with Philadelphia, Winnipeg, and Vegas.

