We are less than one hour away from the puck dropping on the NHL free agency period and it is going to be extremely interesting to see which direction Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman decides to go.

There is already a report that the Red Wings will likely be signing C Andrew Copp to a long-term deal but when it comes to Yzerman, you never really know what he will do until it is made official.

That being said, there is plenty of speculation floating around about what the Red Wings will or will not do in free agency and we will do our best to keep you posted.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Does Gary Bettman hate the Detroit Red Wings?

Detroit Red Wings reportedly interested in D John Klingberg

According to a report from Jeff Marek, the Detroit Red Wings have some interest in defenseman, John Klingberg.

Another defenceman to watch today is John Klingberg. Both Seattle and Detroit have various levels of interest but Carolina (as EF has reported) is probably in the best position to offer what he's looking for. Carolina has been around Klingberg at various times all season. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) July 13, 2022

Klingberg, who is about to turn 30, was originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

In eight NHL seasons, Klingberg has 71 goals and 303 assists in 552 total games played. He is also a -8 during that time.

During the 2021-22 season, Klingberg scored six goals and dished out 41 assists in 74 games with the Stars.

During a recent article, our own Michael Whitaker suggested that the Detroit Red Wings consider signing Klingberg:

The 29-year-old Swedish defenseman is known for his skating, and reportedly experienced a rift with the Dallas Stars earlier this season; many thought a trade was on the horizon. For now, he remains with the Stars and could be a coveted piece over the summer. He’s racked up 374 career points in 552 games, all with the Stars.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Red Wings sign D John Klingberg?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

