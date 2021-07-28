Detroit Red Wings reportedly made offer to F Luke Glendening

by

Free agency officially begins on at noon today and it will be interesting to see where F Luke Glendening ends up signing for the 2021-22 season.

According to a report from Ansar Khan, the Red Wings made an offer to Glendening but he has a feeling he will get a better offer elsewhere and end up leaving the Motor City.

Nation, where do you think Glendening ends up?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.