Detroit Red Wings reportedly made offer to F Luke Glendening

Free agency officially begins on at noon today and it will be interesting to see where F Luke Glendening ends up signing for the 2021-22 season.

According to a report from Ansar Khan, the Red Wings made an offer to Glendening but he has a feeling he will get a better offer elsewhere and end up leaving the Motor City.

Nation, where do you think Glendening ends up?

