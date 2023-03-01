Detroit Red Wings reportedly secure future with Captain Dylan Larkin’s Long-Term Extension

It has been reported that the Detroit Red Wings and Captain Dylan Larkin are closing in on an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value just north of $8.5 million.

Why it matters:

Larkin has played in 59 games with the Red Wings this season and is the team’s leading scorer with 22 goals, 35 assists, and 57 points. He is the team's captain and the leader of this rebuild. Securing him for the future is a huge get for the team moving forward.

Dylan Larkin by the numbers

Larkin has played in 563 career games

Larkin has 169 goals,246 assists, and 415 points in his career.

Larkin was named Captain on January 13, 2021.

What they're saying about Dylan Larkin's contract extension:

As the #redwings close in on an extension with captain Dylan Larkin, it sounds like the eight-year extension will come in north of the $8.5M AAV Bo Horvat recently got from the #isles. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 1, 2023

There is word of progress in the DET/Dylan Larkin extension talks. We will see how things progress over the next little while, but things pointing in that direction. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 1, 2023

Boarding a flight right now, but hearing there has been progress between the Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin on a contract extension. Something to keep an eye on — obviously would be huge for the Red Wings to get that piece of business squared away. — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 1, 2023

Hearing same as @m_bultman here, that things are close on an extension for Larkin with the Red Wings https://t.co/yQ5GUp7MTs — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 1, 2023

Wrap Up Detroit Red Wings secure their Captain long term

The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly locked up their captain which is great news for all Red Wings fans. The Red Wings can now continue to build around their star center. With the extension, it confirms that Larkin will not be traded at the trade deadline and will be a Red Wing for the majority of his career, if not all of it. When the deal is finally inked Larkin can get the thoughts of the contract discussion out of his head and get back to playing his best hockey and help this Red Wings team get back into the win column.