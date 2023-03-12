Detroit Red Wings return home for second half of back-to-back against Boston Bruins | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a home and home against the Boston Bruins in Detroit with another afternoon start with this one like yesterday, starting at 1:30 PM. This is the third and final game of the season against the Bruins for Detroit, having dropped both in Boston, the first one 5-1 and the second one yesterday by a score of 3-2.

Who: Detroit Red Wings (29-27-9) vs. Boston Bruins (50-9-5)

When: Sunday, March 12

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Little Cesar’s Arena (Detroit, MI)

Channel: TNT

Stream all games on FuboTV

- Advertisement -

Red Wings vs. Bruins Scoring Leaders

Why It Matters

Today the Red Wings will finish off the back-to-back against the Bruins. The Red Wings suffered a tough loss yesterday against Boston after going up 2-0; then the Bruins scored three goals unanswered. Today's game will be Tyler Bertuzzi's return to Detroit. Detroit needs a win today, and will rely on Ville Husso in the net.

After yesterday's game, the Red Wings will need to find the back of the net after the first and apply the pressure for the final 40 minutes. The Bruins rank second in the league in goals per game with 3.75 and allow 2.09 goals against per game. The Red Wings meanwhile rank 22nd in the league with 2.95 goals per game average and 3.25 goals against average. Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins by the numbers:

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins by the numbers

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Alex Chiasson

Chiasson is an NHL veteran who is in his 11th season. Chiasson has spent this season in the AHL playing in 29 games scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists. Chiasson has been a key piece for the Red Wings lineup since he was called up. Chiasson has played in four games scoring a goal and two assists. Chiasson has played 635 career games entering this one, scoring 115 goals and adding 112 assists. The biggest stat that is beneficial to the Wings is Chiasson's 355 career penalty minutes.

Chiasson is expected to play on the fourth line alongside Austin Czarnik and Adam Erne. Chiasson will also play on the first power play unit with Lucas Raymond, David Perron, Dylan Larkin, and Moritz Seider.

Chiasso has one power-play goal, and one power-play assist this season.

Chiasson has 39 power-play goals, 33 power-play assists in his career, and four shorthanded goals in his career.

Chiasson's career vs. Boston

- Advertisement -

In his career against the Bruins, Chiasson has played in 20 career games. In those 20 games, he has scored five goals and added two assists. This season against Boston, Chiasson has only played in one game, and that came yesterday. Chiasson would score a power-play goal in that game.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings enter today's game coming off a tough loss yesterday. A game in which the Red Wings dominated but just fell apart in the second period and allowed the Bruins to tie it up before giving up the final goal in the third to seal the win for Boston. The Red Wings needed two points yesterday, but they fell just short. Today the Red Wings need to pick up at least a point as they will enter today's game trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders by nine points.

The Wings did get some help yesterday as Buffalo, Florida, and Ottawa all lost, three teams that are ahead of them in the wild-card chase; today, they could gain some ground if Pittsburgh and Ottawa both lose and Detroit picks up two points. The Red Wings have an uphill climb ahead of them even to reach the playoffs, and it won't be easy to pick up a playoff point against the NHL-leading Boston Bruins even with the Red Wings' number one goalie in net.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

- Advertisement -

Stream all games on FuboTV

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports