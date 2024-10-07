Detroit Red Wings Reveal 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

The Detroit Red Wings have announced their official roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season. Following their recent moves to assign forwards Sheldon Dries and Joe Snively, and defensemen Justin Holl, William Lagesson, and Brogan Rafferty to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL, the Red Wings' 23-man squad is set. The roster comprises 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders, as they prepare to begin their 99th season in franchise history on October 10 with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

The Red Wings narrowly missed out on a playoff spot last season with a 41-32-9 record (91 points), and they'll look to improve and make a postseason push in 2024-25. Below is the full breakdown of the team's roster as they gear up for their season opener.

Forwards (13)

Centers: Andrew Copp (#18, Age 30, 6'1″, 203 lbs, Left Shot, Ann Arbor, MI) Dylan Larkin (#71, Age 28, 6'1″, 199 lbs, Left Shot, Waterford, MI) Tyler Motte (#14, Age 29, 5'10”, 194 lbs, Left Shot, Saint Clair, MI) Michael Rasmussen (#27, Age 25, 6'6″, 220 lbs, Left Shot, Surrey, CAN) Joe Veleno (#90, Age 24, 6'1″, 201 lbs, Left Shot, Montreal, CAN)

Left Wings: J.T. Compher (#37, Age 29, 6'0″, 195 lbs, Right Shot, Northbrook, IL) Lucas Raymond (#23, Age 22, 5'11”, 188 lbs, Right Shot, Goteborg, Sweden) Austin Watson (#24, Age 32, 6'4″, 238 lbs, Right Shot, Ann Arbor, MI)

Right Wings: Jonatan Berggren (#48, Age 24, 5'11”, 197 lbs, Left Shot, Uppsala, Sweden) Alex DeBrincat (#93, Age 26, 5'8″, 180 lbs, Right Shot, Farmington Hills, MI) Christian Fischer (#36, Age 27, 6'0″, 208 lbs, Right Shot, Chicago, IL) Patrick Kane (#88, Age 35, 5'10”, 177 lbs, Left Shot, Buffalo, NY) Vladimir Tarasenko (#11, Age 32, 6'1″, 219 lbs, Left Shot, Yaroslavl, Russia)



Defensemen (7)

Ben Chiarot (#8, Age 33, 6'3″, 224 lbs, Left Shot, Hamilton, CAN)

Simon Edvinsson (#77, Age 21, 6'4″, 198 lbs, Left Shot, Onsala, Sweden)

Erik Gustafsson (#56, Age 32, 6'1″, 189 lbs, Left Shot, Nynashamn, Sweden)

Albert Johansson (#20, Age 23, 6'0″, 165 lbs, Left Shot, Karlstad, Sweden)

Olli Maatta (#2, Age 30, 6'2″, 207 lbs, Left Shot, Jyvaskyla, Finland)

Jeff Petry (#46, Age 36, 6'3″, 208 lbs, Right Shot, Ann Arbor, MI)

Moritz Seider (#53, Age 23, 6'3″, 205 lbs, Right Shot, Zell, Germany)

Goaltenders (3)

Ville Husso (#35, Age 29, 6'3″, 205 lbs, Left Glove, Helsinki, Finland)

Alex Lyon (#34, Age 31, 6'1″, 196 lbs, Left Glove, Baudette, MN)

Cam Talbot (#39, Age 37, 6'4″, 200 lbs, Left Glove, Caledonia, CAN)

The Red Wings are eager to begin their quest for the Stanley Cup, starting with their opening night matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 10. With a balanced roster of experienced veterans and promising young talent, Detroit is poised to make a strong push for the playoffs in the upcoming season.