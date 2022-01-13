Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond could be a 2022 NHL All-Star but he needs our help

On Thursday night, the 2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters were revealed and the only Detroit Red Wings player to make the cut was Dylan Larkin.

But another Red Wings player could join Larkin in the All-Star Game but he will need our help.

That player is none other than rookie F Lucas Raymond, who represents the Red Wings on the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Last Men In ballot.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Here is the complete list of players on the Last Men In ballot:

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy (D)

Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)

Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond (F)

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F)

Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli (F)

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F)

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares (F)

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek (F)

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt (F)

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal (F)

New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F)

Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson (F)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel (F)

Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel (F)

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)

Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri (F)

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)

Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman (F)

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi (D)

St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas (F)

Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele (F)

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)

Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse (D)

Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D)

San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (F)

Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano (D)

Vancouver Canucks: J.T. Miller (F)

Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (F)