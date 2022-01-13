Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond could be a 2022 NHL All-Star but he needs our help

On Thursday night, the 2022 NHL All-Star Game rosters were revealed and the only Detroit Red Wings player to make the cut was Dylan Larkin.
But another Red Wings player could join Larkin in the All-Star Game but he will need our help.
That player is none other than rookie F Lucas Raymond, who represents the Red Wings on the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Last Men In ballot.
Here is the complete list of players on the Last Men In ballot:
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy (D)
Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)
Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond (F)
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F)
Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli (F)
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F)
Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares (F)
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek (F)
New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt (F)
New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal (F)
New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F)
Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson (F)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel (F)
Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel (F)
Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)
Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri (F)
Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman (F)
Nashville Predators: Roman Josi (D)
St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas (F)
Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele (F)
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)
Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)
Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse (D)
Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D)
San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (F)
Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano (D)
Vancouver Canucks: J.T. Miller (F)
Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (F)
