Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond receives honor from NHL

by

If you have been following along with the Detroit Red Wings this season, you are well aware of how well rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing.

In fact, Raymond was so good in November that he has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for November.

Raymond had five goals and seven assists in 14 games in November.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.