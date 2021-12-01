Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond receives honor from NHL

If you have been following along with the Detroit Red Wings this season, you are well aware of how well rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing.

In fact, Raymond was so good in November that he has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for November.

Raymond had five goals and seven assists in 14 games in November.

Lucas Raymond has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for November. Raymond led all rookies with 5-7—12 in 14 GP and joined Steve Yzerman (Oct. 26, 1983 vs. BUF) as the second @DetroitRedWings teenager to score an overtime goal.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ad1oIgZ483 pic.twitter.com/odhirGbFcM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2021