Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond snipes home first NHL goal [Video]

Heading into training camp, there were plenty who thought former first-round pick Lucas Raymond would be left off the Detroit Red Wings regular-season roster. Well, those people were incorrect as Raymond played so well during the preseason that he forced his way onto the roster and he could be there to stay.

On Tuesday, Raymond scored his first NHL goal and it was an absolute snipe!

Watch as Raymond scores to give the Red Wings a 1-0 third-period lead.

Way to go, Lucas!

