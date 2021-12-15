Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider’s latest point lands him in rare air [Video]

On Tuesday night, Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider made history when he recorded his 20th career point in just his 29th game.

As noted by NHL Public Relations, out of all defensemen to play for the Red Wings, only Nicklas Lidstrom hit 20 points quicker as he did so in just 22 games.

Way to go, Moritz!

PP Goal for Dylan Larkin #LGRW

Moritz Seider (17), Lucas Raymond (15) collect the assists. pic.twitter.com/V0RSG4OK4H — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) December 15, 2021

Moritz Seider recorded his 20th career point (3-17—20 in 29 GP). He required the second-fewest games by a rookie defenseman to reach the mark with the @DetroitRedWings behind Nicklas Lidstrom (22 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/GmoeSVNw6v pic.twitter.com/iDObR6Gwe7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 15, 2021