Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider’s latest point lands him in rare air [Video]

On Tuesday night, Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider made history when he recorded his 20th career point in just his 29th game.

As noted by NHL Public Relations, out of all defensemen to play for the Red Wings, only Nicklas Lidstrom hit 20 points quicker as he did so in just 22 games.

Way to go, Moritz!

