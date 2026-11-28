The Detroit Red Wings are making another adjustment to their defensive personnel ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against the Nashville Predators. On Saturday morning, the organization announced that it has recalled defenseman Jacob Bryson from the Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to its AHL affiliate.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

The moves come less than 24 hours after Detroit defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Friday afternoon, securing its second consecutive victory.

Detroit Red Wings Shuffle Their Defensive Personnel

According to the Red Wings’ official announcement on X, Bryson will return to Detroit while Bernard-Docker heads back to Grand Rapids. The organization did not disclose a specific reason for the roster adjustment.

Bernard-Docker was previously recalled in October when Detroit assigned Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids. He subsequently made his season debut against the Boston Bruins on November 18.

Jacob Bryson Rejoins the Red Wings Blue Line

Bryson provides head coach Todd McLellan with another experienced defensive option as the Red Wings look to build some momentum. Detroit enters Saturday’s contest with a 10-12-3 record after back-to-back victories over Vancouver and Columbus.

Whether Bryson immediately cracks the starting lineup remains to be seen. The Red Wings will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host Nashville at Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. ET.