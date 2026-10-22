The Detroit Red Wings announced three roster moves Thursday afternoon as they continue their four-game road trip, including the emergency recall of a goaltender who has been outstanding in the American Hockey League.

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Detroit officially activated forward J.T. Compher from injured reserve, recalled goaltender Michal Postava from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions, and assigned forward Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids.

The moves come ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks and provide some welcome injury-related news, along with an intriguing development in Detroit’s goaltending situation.

Apr 15, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing J.T. Compher (37) moves the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Red Wings Roster Moves Announced Thursday

According to the team’s official announcement Thursday, the Red Wings made the following transactions:

J.T. Compher (F): Activated from injured reserve.

Activated from injured reserve. Michal Postava (G): Recalled from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions.

Recalled from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions. Sheldon Dries (F): Assigned to Grand Rapids.

Compher’s activation is particularly encouraging after the veteran forward missed time with an undisclosed injury. The 31-year-old had been sidelined since early October, leaving head coach Todd McLellan without an experienced option in his forward rotation.

As we previously reported when Detroit placed Compher on injured reserve, his absence added to an already difficult injury situation involving Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton.

Compher was originally placed on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 4, making Thursday’s activation a positive development for Detroit’s forward depth.

Michal Postava Receives Emergency Recall After Dominating AHL

Perhaps the most intriguing move involves Postava, who has been nearly unbeatable with Grand Rapids this season.

The 24-year-old Czech goaltender has started the 2026-27 campaign with a perfect 4-0-0 record, a 1.25 goals-against average, and a .954 save percentage.

His impressive play recently earned him AHL Player of the Week honors after a dominant stretch in which he stopped 58 of 60 shots. The American Hockey League recognized Postava’s performance on October 12.

However, the emergency designation raises an important question about Detroit’s current goaltending situation.

The Red Wings have not explained in their roster announcement why the emergency recall was necessary or whether John Gibson or Daniil Tarasov is dealing with an injury.

For now, Postava provides another available option between the pipes as Detroit continues its road trip.

Sheldon Dries Heads Back to Grand Rapids

Meanwhile, Dries returns to Grand Rapids after helping fill Detroit’s forward-depth needs earlier this month. As we previously detailed during the Red Wings’ injury struggles, his presence became important while multiple regular forwards were unavailable.

With Compher now activated and Postava joining the club, Detroit will have a different-looking roster as it prepares to face Vancouver. Whether the emergency goalie recall signals another injury concern remains something to monitor as the Red Wings approach puck drop.