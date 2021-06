Sharing is caring!

Let’s flashback to 1995 when the Detroit Red Wings ‘Russian Five’ got into a line brawl with the New York Rangers.

I would pay top dollar to go back in time to see Sergei Fedorov, Slava Fetisov, Slava Kozlov, Igor Larionov and Vladimir Konstantinov playing together in their prime just one more time.

Enjoy the rumble! (Please click here if the video does not load)