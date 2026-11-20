The Detroit Red Wings salary cap situation may not look ideal at the moment, but there is a chance the team has a lot of money available to it next summer. Andrew Copp ($5.625 million), Mason Appleton ($2.9 million), and John Gibson ($6.4 million) all have their contracts come off the books after this season, according to The Stanley Cap.

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For now, Detroit has north of $17 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. Trading Dylan Larkin would clear his $8.7 million off Detroit’s books through 2030-31, and Simon Edvinsson, an unsigned restricted free agent, is not on them at all right now.

Nov 18, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) skates by Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Athletic projects the Detroit Red Wings to have $56.2 million in cap space

Harman Dayal of The Athletic wrote Thursday about the NHL teams in line for salary cap relief in 2027. He listed the Red Wings as one of them, and his projection is the biggest number attached to Detroit all season.

“The Red Wings are projected to enter the offseason with a gargantuan $56.2 million of cap space, despite already having 16 players signed,” Dayal wrote. He noted that the expiring Copp and Appleton deals alone open up just over $8.5 million, and that Appleton scored 14 points in 65 games last season.

That projection leans on Larkin and Edvinsson both being gone. Larkin’s $8.7 million does not count against the cap right now because he is suspended without pay, and Dayal wrote that the former captain “has presumably played his last game as a Red Wing and will be traded ahead of next season.” Edvinsson, he wrote, will “likely be out the door too” barring a last-minute change of heart.

Alex DeBrincat already signed his new contract extension

One player who already signed a contract extension is winger Alex DeBrincat. Detroit announced a seven-year deal worth $91 million in October, a $13 million average annual value, and it takes effect in 2027-28 once his current contract runs out. That part matters for the projection above: DeBrincat’s raise is already inside the 16 contracts Dayal counted, so re-signing him is not something that eats into next summer’s room.

DeBrincat being with the Red Wings for the long term is a good sign. This means he can grow with players like Emmitt Finnie, Moritz Seider, and Lucas Raymond.

The Detroit Red Wings salary cap space comes with a catch

Dayal also listed a concern Detroit could face if it does carry that much room into the summer. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has publicly ruled out a rebuild. “A rebuild, to me, is out of the question,” Horcoff said in September. “We have too many good players in that lineup.” Dayal read that as a front office that will chase improvement in any Larkin or Edvinsson trade rather than stockpile futures.

Then there is the other end of the ledger. “The Red Wings need to add approximately $26.6 million to their payroll just to hit the projected $83.9 million cap floor for next season,” Dayal wrote, adding that top-four help on the blue line and a legitimate top-six center should be the priorities.

Trading Larkin and Edvinsson at some point this season could kick-start a lot of things for this Red Wings organization. Once those transactions happen, a lot of this will start to play itself out.