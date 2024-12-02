fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
HomeDetroit Red WingsDetroit Red Wings Announce Pair of Roster Moves Prior to Matchup Vs....
Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings Announce Pair of Roster Moves Prior to Matchup Vs. Bruins

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

The Detroit Red Wings have made a roster move ahead of their upcoming game against the Boston Bruins, recalling goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. The team also announced that goaltender Alex Lyon has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to November 27, 2024.

Marco Kasper Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide Detroit Red Wings Sign Jakub Rychlovský

Cossa, 22, has been performing well with the Griffins this season, boasting a 9-4-1 record along with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 14 appearances. His impressive play also includes one shutout. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound netminder spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Griffins, posting a solid 22-9-9 record with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

With Lyon sidelined, Cossa will provide additional depth as the Red Wings prepare for their next challenge—a road game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Detroit enters the game with a 10-11-3 record, while the Bruins sit at 12-11-3.

The Red Wings will hope Cossa can continue his strong play and help the team maintain its momentum during this critical stretch of the season.

Previous article
Detroit Sports Nation: A Deep Dive into the City’s Sports Culture
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Flipp on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
CG on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Brian on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Delmar Sr. on Video Emerges Showing Bears Player Tripping Jameson Williams Prior to Penalty
Kris on Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]
Boon on Gus Johnson Gives Michigan Backhanded Compliment After They Shock Ohio State
Pablo on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Christopher on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Martin Janoco on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions