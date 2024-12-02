Detroit Red Wings Announce Pair of Roster Moves Prior to Matchup Vs. Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings have made a roster move ahead of their upcoming game against the Boston Bruins, recalling goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. The team also announced that goaltender Alex Lyon has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to November 27, 2024.

Cossa, 22, has been performing well with the Griffins this season, boasting a 9-4-1 record along with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 14 appearances. His impressive play also includes one shutout. The 6-foot-6, 222-pound netminder spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Griffins, posting a solid 22-9-9 record with a 2.41 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

With Lyon sidelined, Cossa will provide additional depth as the Red Wings prepare for their next challenge—a road game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Detroit enters the game with a 10-11-3 record, while the Bruins sit at 12-11-3.

The Red Wings will hope Cossa can continue his strong play and help the team maintain its momentum during this critical stretch of the season.