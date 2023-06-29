Detroit Red Wings select C Nate Danielson with the No. 9 Pick of 2023 NHL Draft

The NHL Draft is underway, and just moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings made their first selection of the night. With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Red Wings have selected C Nate Danielson out of the WHL.

Here are some Danielson highlights for your viewing pleasure. Stay tuned for our getting-to-know-the-newest Red Wing article that will be coming out shortly!

Up Next for the Red Wings

Barring a trade, which could very happen, the Red Wings' next pick will come at No. 17. That being said, there has been speculation that Steve Yzerman has a handshake deal in place with the Ottawa Senators to trade for Alex Debrincat if a certain scenario plays out.