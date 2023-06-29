Merch
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings select C Nate Danielson with the No. 9 Pick of 2023 NHL Draft

By W.G. Brady
The NHL Draft is underway, and just moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings made their first selection of the night. With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Red Wings have selected C Nate Danielson out of the WHL.

Detroit Red Wings Wild Card Rangers Steven Kampfer Marco Kasper Dan Watson Matt Dumba

Red Wings select Danielson with the No.9 Pick

Here are some Danielson highlights for your viewing pleasure. Stay tuned for our getting-to-know-the-newest Red Wing article that will be coming out shortly!

Up Next for the Red Wings

Barring a trade, which could very happen, the Red Wings' next pick will come at No. 17. That being said, there has been speculation that Steve Yzerman has a handshake deal in place with the Ottawa Senators to trade for Alex Debrincat if a certain scenario plays out.

Previous article
Detroit Tigers prospect Colt Keith hits a home run in 1st at-bat with Toledo [Video]

