Detroit Red Wings Select F Michael Brandsegg-Nygard With No. 15 Pick in 2024 NHL Draft





The Detroit Red Wings have made their first selection of the 2024 NHL Draft

The pick is in, and the Detroit Red Wings have used the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

The 18-year-old Norwegian is built like a pro and plays like a pro. With a real moxie for puck battles and owning a big shot, Brandsegg-Nygard has a game that can scale a lineup.

Performance in HockeyAllsvenskan

Playing against men in HockeyAllsvenskan, a Swedish pro league that is a tier below the SHL, Brandsegg-Nygard recorded 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and a plus-3 rating over 41 games this season for Mora IK. After playing 14:20 minutes per game in the regular season, he saw 17:29 during the playoffs and put up 10 points (four goals, six assists) through 12 games.

“He’s one of these players that already plays a mature game, plays a pro level game,” Dan Marr, the vice president of NHL Central Scouting, said over three weeks ago in a phone interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And he has been playing pro hockey. He understands the game to where he makes smart plays, smart decisions where maybe he can be that difference-maker on a play.”

International Success

Brandsegg-Nygard has been strong on the international scene, as well. At the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship last month, he had five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games for Norway. In the winter at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, he also had five points (three goals, two assists) over five games.

Draft Rankings and Pro Readiness

The knock on Brandsegg-Nygard might be his lack of upside. Some teams may prefer higher ceilings in first-round picks. But there’s nothing wrong with a prospect who plays the right way. Winning teams want those pieces.

NHL Central Scouting has Brandsegg-Nygard as the fifth-ranked European skater. He’s considered the 16th-best prospect in the draft by EliteProspects.com, while TSN’s Bob McKenzie and TSN’s Craig Button both have him at No. 17.

“He doesn’t come at you with a lot of flash or bang or anything, but he has got the hockey IQ to be a really strong two-way forward,” Marr said. “His maturity level and composure are off the charts, so he could be a little more pro-ready than a lot of players that are in this draft class. It’s going to be intriguing to see where the teams consider him because you’re drafting somebody here who’s going to have a short runway to the National Hockey League.”

Bottom Line

With the addition of Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, the Detroit Red Wings have secured a player who brings both skill and a professional demeanor to their lineup, promising a bright future as he transitions to the NHL.