Detroit Red Wings select C Marco Kasper

The Detroit Red Wings have had tremendous luck in recent drafts, having taken the likes of 2022 Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider in 2019 and Swedish forward Lucas Raymond in 2020. Of course, they’re hoping to have similar luck on the blue line with 2021 Simon Edvinsson, who has a serious shot to make next year’s squad.

Tonight during the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, the Red Wings held the No. 8 overall selection. They used it to select center Marco Kasper out of Sweden:

Embed from Getty Images

HOW WE FEELING, HOCKEYTOWN?! pic.twitter.com/OfqsC8UfX1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 8, 2022

A native of Austria, Marco Kasper most recently competed in the Swedish Hockey League with Rögle BK. He was the No. 12 ranked prospect according to Elite Prospects, who had this to say about him:

“He’s physical and capable along the boards, even in terms of manipulation; he recognizes the angle of defenders coming at him and knows how to beat them and escape them. He passes to the right areas, knows the next logical play in the offensive progression. He goes to the net, hard and often, and with purpose: to screen, rebound, and score. He has good first touches: takes them inside when possible and leads to next play.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

