Detroit Red Wings send Jakub Vrana back to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings picked up their biggest win of the season last night by posting a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. During the game, Jakub Vrana made his return to the Red Wings lineup for the first time since Oct, 15. Now, according to CapFriendly Transactions, Vrana has been sent down to Grand Rapids.

Why It Matters for Jakub Vrana and Detroit Red Wings

Vrana made his return to the Red Wings lineup last night after being called up from Grand Rapids on February 14th but was not inserted back into the lineup until last night against the Capitals. Vrana failed to register a point in last night's win. Vrana however was a +1 and made a great breakup play on a two-on-one.

Bottom Line

- Advertisement -

Fans speculated all day after Vrana's name was removed from the Red Wings roster on NHL.com and it's now been confirmed. Vrana being sent back down should signal a sign that Lucas Raymond is set to return to the lineup relatively soon. Vrana this season has appeared in three games scoring a goal and an assist for two points with those coming in his first two games.

With the time in Grand Rapids, hopefully, Vrana will get more playing time and can find his way back to the Red Wings lineup at some point during the season.