Detroit Red Wings send message of tough love to struggling Filip Zadina

Needless to say, Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina isn’t making good on his promise to fill up the nets of opponents who passed on him in the 2018 NHL Draft with pucks.
With only four goals and six assists in 32 games played, he’s not been producing at the rate that the team has expected. And in an attempt to light a fire under him, he’ll be a healthy scratch tonight against the San Jose Sharks.
Filip Zadina a healthy scratch for Red Wings vs. Sharks. Has really struggled to establish himself (10 points in 32 games) though he's been a regular in the top six and on PP.
— Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 5, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings