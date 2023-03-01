Detroit Red Wings sign 21-year-old Winger Alexandre Doucet

The Detroit Red Wings this morning signed Alexandre Doucet to a three-year entry-level contract with a $975K AAV. Doucet was an undrafted free agent.

Meet Alexandre Doucet

Doucet is currently 21 and playing for the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He is in his fifth season in the league, playing the first four and a half with the Val-d’Or Foreurs. Last year he finished with 33 goals and 42 assists for 75 points in 68 games. This season Doucet is playing great, he is fifth in the league in points with 89 between the two teams trailing the league leader by 20 points.

Alexandre Doucet by the numbers

Doucet this year has registered 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points in 34 games with the Foreurs and with the Mooseheads he has scored 18 goals and 18 assists in 24 games.

The Mooseheads currently lead their division and have the third most points in the whole QMJHL with a 40-9-7 record and 87 points.

It is not sure where from here Doucet goes if he will finish the season with the Mooseheads or if he will report to the Grand Rapids Griffins, but if his game can carry over the Red Wings found themselves a solid player for their future.