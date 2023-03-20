Merch
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings sign 22-year-old Defenseman Antti Tuomisto

The Red Wings have signed a defenseman to a two-year deal starting in the 2023-24 season.

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Red Wings yesterday announced they have signed defenseman Antti Tuomisto to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2023-24 season. Tuomisto was drafted in the second round at 35th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Meet Antti Tuomisto

Tuomisto played two years at Denver University appearing in 59 games, scoring three goals and adding 17 assists and finished with a plus/minus of +18. This season he has played for Liiga in the Champions Hockey League, playing in 60 games scoring five goals, adding 15 assists, and has a plus/minus of -6.

Tuomisto's stock has dropped since he was drafted but will add a right-handed shot to the Red Wings, something they are lacking; he will also add size being six foot five inches tall and 205 pounds. It will be interesting to see where Tuomisto starts the 2023-24 season, but this could be a solid piece for the Red Wings.

