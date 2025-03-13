Detroit Red Wings Sign Anton Johansson

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed defenseman Anton Johansson to a three-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin next season. Johansson will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout.
Who is Anton Johansson
Johansson, who was originally selected by the Red Wings in the 4th Round of the 20222 NHL Draft, has spent the last four seasons with Leksands IF in Sweden. So far during the 2024-25 season, he scored five goals and dished out five assists in 46 games played. He had 50 penalty minutes in those games.
By The Numbers
Season
Team
Lge
GP
G
A
Pts
PIM
+/-
2021-22
Leksands IF Jr.
Swe-Jr
22
6
4
10
12
2
2021-22
Leksands IF
SweHL
4
0
0
0
0
-1
2022-23
Leksands IF Jr.
Swe-Jr
32
6
7
13
94
7
2022-23
Leksands IF
SweHL
21
1
0
1
2
-3
2023-24
Leksands IF
SweHL
46
3
5
8
16
3
2023-24
Leksands IF Jr.
Swe-Jr
1
0
0
0
0
-1
2024-25
Leksands IF
SweHL
46
5
5
10
50
-1
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.