Detroit Red Wings Sign Anton Johansson

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed defenseman Anton Johansson to a three-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin next season. Johansson will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout.

Who is Anton Johansson

Johansson, who was originally selected by the Red Wings in the 4th Round of the 20222 NHL Draft, has spent the last four seasons with Leksands IF in Sweden. So far during the 2024-25 season, he scored five goals and dished out five assists in 46 games played. He had 50 penalty minutes in those games.

By The Numbers