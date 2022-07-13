It has been one heck of a day for the Detroit Red Wings as they have been signing free agents left and right.

On Wednesday evening, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Austin Czarnik to a two-year, two-way contract.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Austin Czarnik to a two-year, two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/Hz2t8j7euz — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 13, 2022

Detroit Red Wings sign C Austin Czarnik

Austin Czarnik, who is 29, has played for four NHL teams during his six-year NHL career.

During that time, he has scored 15 goals and has dished out 30 assists in 142 games.

Born in Washington Township, Michigan Czarnick played four seasons at Miami (Ohio) before eventually going undrafted and signing an entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins.

Just prior to the start of the 2022 NHL Draft, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had the following to say about the upcoming free agency period.

“We want to try to use it wisely,” he said at the timeregarding the team’s cap space. “Because it can disappear in a hurry.”

“If there’s a player that we feel can make a very significant impact, we’re not afraid to do that in free agency,” he said. “Some of the things we weigh are, how much does that player help us today, tomorrow and three, four years down the road? What’s the cost of acquiring that player? And does the cost of acquiring that player make sense for where we hope to be in three or four years? Or are we just spending a whole lot of money and not going to be much different in three or four years, whether that player is here or helps get us there, and is there a more efficient way to get there at the end of the day?

“So we weigh it all out, and that’s for short-term contracts and long-term contracts.”

Nation, what do you think about the Detroit Red Wings signing C Austin Czarnik to a multi-year, two-year contract?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

