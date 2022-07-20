Detroit Red Wings Sign C Chase Pearson

According to a report, the Detroit Red Wings have signed C Chase Pearson.

On Wednesday, Pearson reportedly accepted his qualifying 1-year offer worth $917,831 at the NHL level.

Pearson, who is 24, was originally selected by the Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

In three games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, Pearson did not register a point. He did have two shots on goal.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Pearson, 24, has suited up in three games for the Red Wings, including his NHL Debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders, tallying four hits, two shots and an even plus-minus rating in 6:45 average time on ice across the three contests for Detroit. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center has also skated in 49 games for the Griffins this season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. The third-year pro has appeared in 146 AHL games since making his pro debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by the Red Wings in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Pearson spent three seasons at the University of Maine from 2016-19 prior to turning professional, serving as the team’s captain as a sophomore and junior. In 107 games at the NCAA level, Pearson registered 78 points (37-41-78), a plus-18 rating and 132 penalty minutes. He was named Hockey East’s Best Defensive Forward and was a Hockey East Second-Team All-Star in 2018-19. Pearson played parts of three seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League from 2013-16, totaling 76 points (24-52-76), a plus-42 rating and 157 penalty minutes in 114 games. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native also won bronze for the United States at the 2015 World Junior A Challenge, chipping in six points (2-4-6) in five games.

