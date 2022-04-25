Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. 📰 » https://t.co/pbpNpSH1yw pic.twitter.com/RQ5FXIDATf — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 25, 2022

From Detroit Red Wings:

Elson, 29, inked a one-year deal with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on July 30, 2021, and has spent the last five seasons as an alternate captain with the Red Wings’ primary affiliate. This season, Elson ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (2nd), 24 assists (T3rd), 45 points (4th), four power play goals (4th) and 166 shots (2nd). In 294 total games with Grand Rapids since 2017-18, Elson has compiled 143 points (61-83-144), a plus-39 rating and 228 penalty minutes, including professional career highs with 39 points (18-21-39) in 72 games during the 2018-19 campaign. A veteran of nine professional seasons, Elson has skated in 469 career AHL games between the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames, Stockton Heat and Griffins, registering 210 points (95-115-210), a plus-20 rating and 370 penalty minutes, adding six points (4-2-6) in 10 career AHL postseason games.

NFL Draft Betting: The 3 Best Bets in the Top-10 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-5 (which I already analyzed) and top-10 pick market.

There are a lot. I won’t list them all, but there are a lot.

Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Where might there be betting value?

Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).