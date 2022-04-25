in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

He be with the Wings for the final two games

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Elson, 29, inked a one-year deal with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on July 30, 2021, and has spent the last five seasons as an alternate captain with the Red Wings’ primary affiliate. This season, Elson ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (2nd), 24 assists (T3rd), 45 points (4th), four power play goals (4th) and 166 shots (2nd). In 294 total games with Grand Rapids since 2017-18, Elson has compiled 143 points (61-83-144), a plus-39 rating and 228 penalty minutes, including professional career highs with 39 points (18-21-39) in 72 games during the 2018-19 campaign. A veteran of nine professional seasons, Elson has skated in 469 career AHL games between the Abbotsford Heat, Adirondack Flames, Stockton Heat and Griffins, registering 210 points (95-115-210), a plus-20 rating and 370 penalty minutes, adding six points (4-2-6) in 10 career AHL postseason games.

