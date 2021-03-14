Detroit Red Wings sign D Donovan Sebrango

Sharing is caring!

We may be focused on March Madness but Detroit Red Wings GM is focused on building a Stanley Cup Champion!

Ok, I may sound a bit too excited with that intro but on Sunday evening, the Red Wings announced they have signed defenseman Donovan Sebrango to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2021-22 season.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Sebrango, 19, is currently playing with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, making his AHL debut on Feb. 11 at Chicago and picking up his first point with an assist on March 3 at Rockford. In his first stint of professional hockey, Sebrango has recorded one assist, a plus-one rating a team-high 14 penalty minutes and eight shots on goal in nine games as the fourth-youngest defenseman currently in the AHL. With the Ontario Hockey League season on hold, Sebrango began the 2020-21 campaign with HK Levice in second-tier Slovakia, where he totaled three points (1-2-3), a plus-three rating and 50 penalty minutes in five games. The Kingston, Ontario, native also attended Hockey Canada’s selection camp prior to the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in December.

A third-round pick (63rd overall) of Detroit in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Sebrango spent the previous two seasons (2018-20) with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers. In 2019-20, the 6-foot-1, 189-pound blueliner placed second among the team’s defensemen with 30 points (6-24-30) and 33 penalty minutes in 56 games. Sebrango has appeared in 118 career OHL games, all with Kitchener, posting 56 points (13-43-56) and 87 penalty minutes. He has twice represented Canada on the international stage, picking up two assists and four penalty minutes in five games at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and taking a silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup after chipping in two assists and two penalty minutes in five games.

