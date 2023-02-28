Detroit Red Wings sign D Jake Walman to multi-year deal

The Detroit Red Wings have announced that they have signed defenseman Jake Walman to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.4 million. Walman, who is 27 years old, has played in 40 games with the Red Wings this season and has recorded 10 points, a plus-17 rating, and 29 penalty minutes in an average time on ice of 18:55.

Jake Walman Contract Details

Here are the contract details for the 3-year deal that he has signed with the Red Wings.

- Advertisement -

$3.4M x 3-year extension Breakdown:

Yr 1: $3.5M (M-NTC)

Yr 2: $3.4M (M-NTC)

Yr 3: $3.3M (M-NTC)

*All base salary M-NTC: 10 team no-trade list

Jake Walman #LGRW

$3.4M x 3 year extension



Breakdown:

Yr 1: $3.5M (M-NTC)

Yr 2: $3.4M (M-NTC)

Yr 3: $3.3M (M-NTC)



All base salary

M-NTC: 10 team no-trade listhttps://t.co/82YsS0LB3M — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 28, 2023

Key Points

Red Wings sign Walman to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.4 million.

Walman has played in 40 games with the Red Wings this season and has recorded 10 points, a plus-17 rating, and 29 penalty minutes.

Walman split the 2021-22 season between the St. Louis Blues and Red Wings, collecting 10 points and 10 penalty minutes in 51 games.

He was acquired by Detroit from St. Louis on March 21, 2022, along with center Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski.

Walman has logged 22 points, a plus-eight rating, and 47 penalty minutes in 116 career NHL games since 2019-20.

Walman made his Stanley Cup playoff debut with the Blues in Game 4 of the 2021 Western Conference First Round against Colorado, tallying one shot in 15:24 time on ice.

He has also played in 169 American Hockey League games between the Chicago Wolves, Binghamton Devils, and San Antonio Rampage, totaling 63 points and 106 penalty minutes.

Bottom Line: Detroit Red Wings secure Walman with new contract

- Advertisement -

The Detroit Red Wings have secured promising defenseman Jake Walman with a multi-year contract extension, which is great news for the team's defense. Walman has been a consistent performer for the Red Wings this season, and his impressive form has not gone unnoticed. With this contract extension, the Red Wings have shown that they are committed to building a strong defensive core and are willing to invest in talented players like Walman to achieve their goals.