Detroit Red Wings sign D Jake Walman

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings and Jake Walman have avoided arbitration.

Just moments ago, Friedman reported that Walman has agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million (one-way) deal with the Red Wings.

During the 2021-22 season, Walman had three goals and seven assists in 51 games between the Red Wings and St. Louis Blues.

Walman will not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season as he is currently recovering from a shoulder injury.

Jake Walman and DET avoid arbitration at one-year, $1.05M (one-way). With Walman (The Pride of Armour Heights) signing…arbitration cases are done for this summer — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 10, 2022

Walman, who is 26, was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

In 76 career games (57 with Blues and 19 with Red Wings), Walman has scored four goals, while assisting on eight others.

