The 2021 NHL Draft is in the books and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has already shifted gears.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed D Marc Staal to a 1-year contract extension.

Financial terms of the contract have not yet been released.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with defenseman Marc Staal on a one-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/ajdvbGxDq1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 25, 2021