The 2022 NHL free agency period started on Wednesday and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had one heck of a day as he was making solid moves right and left.

In fact, most would think Yzerman slept like a baby last night but the truth is that the guy probably never even went to bed because he is never finished working!

Day 2 of the free agency is upon us and the Red Wings have already made a move.

Detroit Red Wings sign D Mark Pysyk

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed defensemen Mark Pysyk to a 1-year deal.

Pysyk’s contract, according to the team, is $850,000 for one season.

The 30-year-old Pysyk, who was originally selected in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, has played in the league for 10 seasons. During those 10 seasons, he has scored 28 goals and assisted on 76 others in 521 career games.

During the 2021-22 season, Mark Pysyk scored three goals and dished out nine assists in 68 games with the Buffalo Sabres.

Just prior to the start of the 2022 NHL Draft, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had the following to say about the upcoming free agency period.

“We want to try to use it wisely,” he said at the timeregarding the team’s cap space. “Because it can disappear in a hurry.”

“If there’s a player that we feel can make a very significant impact, we’re not afraid to do that in free agency,” he said. “Some of the things we weigh are, how much does that player help us today, tomorrow and three, four years down the road? What’s the cost of acquiring that player? And does the cost of acquiring that player make sense for where we hope to be in three or four years? Or are we just spending a whole lot of money and not going to be much different in three or four years, whether that player is here or helps get us there, and is there a more efficient way to get there at the end of the day?

“So we weigh it all out, and that’s for short-term contracts and long-term contracts.”

Nation, do you agree with the Detroit Red Wings signing free agent D Mark Pysyk?

