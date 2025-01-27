Detroit Red Wings Sign Dominik Shine to Multi-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have made a move to secure the future of one of their top prospects. The team announced today that they have signed right wing Dominik Shine to a two-year contract, covering the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. Shine, who has been with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL, will report to the Red Wings, continuing his development with the franchise.

Dominik Shine’s Stellar Performance with the Griffins

Shine, 31, has proven to be a key player for the Griffins this season. With 40 games under his belt during the 2024-25 season, Shine ranks among the team leaders in several offensive categories, including 11 goals (tied for 3rd), 21 assists (leading the team), and 32 points (leading the team). His consistency and leadership on the ice have earned him the opportunity to join the Red Wings as they look to bolster their roster.

Looking Ahead to the Future

This contract extension signals the Red Wings' confidence in Shine’s ability to contribute at the NHL level. As the team continues to build for the future, having a player like Shine, who brings both experience and offensive skill, will be an important asset for Detroit in the coming seasons.

Fans can look forward to seeing Shine play a larger role as the Red Wings aim to make strides in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns.