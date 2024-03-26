Detroit Red Wings Sign Emmitt Finnie

In a strategic move to strengthen their roster, the Detroit Red Wings have announced the signing of center Emmitt Finnie to a three-year, entry-level contract that will commence with the 2024-25 NHL season.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Emmitt Finnie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season.



Finnie will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/QiqyXPxyxo — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 26, 2024

Finnie’s Immediate Future

Finnie, a promising talent, will join the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. This opportunity will provide him with valuable professional experience and an opportunity to adapt to the higher level of play.

Draft and Junior Career

The Detroit Red Wings selected Emmitt Finnie with the 201st pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Finnie has spent his junior career with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he has shown significant growth and development.

During his time with the Kamloops Blazers, Finnie’s performance has been noteworthy:

In the 2021-22 season, he appeared in 48 games, scoring 6 points (0 goals, 6 assists) and maintaining a +3 rating.

The 2022-23 season saw Finnie’s offensive production increase significantly, with 35 points (9 goals, 26 assists) in 64 games, and an impressive +11 rating.

The most recent 2023-24 season marked a breakout year for Finnie, as he tallied 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) in 62 games, despite a -25 rating.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Emmitt Finnie has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings, starting in the 2024-25 season. Finnie will play for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. He was selected 201st overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft and has shown significant development during his time with the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL.

The Bottom Line

Finnie’s progression indicates his potential to become a valuable asset for the Red Wings in the future. His ability to contribute offensively, coupled with his experience in the WHL, positions him well for the transition to professional hockey. The Detroit Red Wings organization and its fans will be keenly watching Finnie’s development with the Grand Rapids Griffins, as he takes the next step in his journey towards making an impact in the NHL.