fb
Search

Latest News:

Viral Video Shows Vince Young Knocked Out During Bar Fight

0
The video from TMZ shows former NFL QB Vince Young Knocked Out by sucker punch during bar fight.

Detroit Lions are still in contact with Josh Reynolds

0
The Detroit Lions are still in contact with Josh Reynolds, who is a free agent.

Detroit Lions Embrace Innovative NFL Kickoff Rule Change for 2024 Season

0
The new NFL Kickoff Rule Change has Dan Campbell fired up!
W.G. Brady

Detroit Red Wings Sign Emmitt Finnie

Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings Sign Emmitt Finnie

In a strategic move to strengthen their roster, the Detroit Red Wings have announced the signing of center Emmitt Finnie to a three-year, entry-level contract that will commence with the 2024-25 NHL season.

Detroit Red Wings enforcers Detroit Red Wings promote Austin Czarnik Detroit Red Wings Sign Emmitt Finnie

Finnie’s Immediate Future

Finnie, a promising talent, will join the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. This opportunity will provide him with valuable professional experience and an opportunity to adapt to the higher level of play.

Draft and Junior Career

The Detroit Red Wings selected Emmitt Finnie with the 201st pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Finnie has spent his junior career with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he has shown significant growth and development.

During his time with the Kamloops Blazers, Finnie’s performance has been noteworthy:

  • In the 2021-22 season, he appeared in 48 games, scoring 6 points (0 goals, 6 assists) and maintaining a +3 rating.
  • The 2022-23 season saw Finnie’s offensive production increase significantly, with 35 points (9 goals, 26 assists) in 64 games, and an impressive +11 rating.
  • The most recent 2023-24 season marked a breakout year for Finnie, as he tallied 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) in 62 games, despite a -25 rating.
Detroit Red Wings playoff

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Emmitt Finnie has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings, starting in the 2024-25 season.
  2. Finnie will play for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
  3. He was selected 201st overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft and has shown significant development during his time with the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL.

The Bottom Line

Finnie’s progression indicates his potential to become a valuable asset for the Red Wings in the future. His ability to contribute offensively, coupled with his experience in the WHL, positions him well for the transition to professional hockey. The Detroit Red Wings organization and its fans will be keenly watching Finnie’s development with the Grand Rapids Griffins, as he takes the next step in his journey towards making an impact in the NHL.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings News Reports

Simon Edvinsson touts his development after being recalled by Detroit Red Wings

0
To the rescue? Simon Edvinsson's arrival in Detroit comes at a crucial juncture for the Red Wings.
U of M

Rumor: Michigan DB Rod Moore suffers injury that could keep him out for 2024

0
Rumor suggests Rod Moore suffers injury that could end his season before it started.
Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell says contract extension for Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown are a priority

0
Dan Campbell spoke about a contract extension for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker switches number for 2024

0
Hendon Hooker switches number after wearing No. 12 as a rookie.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Approved For 2024 Season

0
The Detroit Lions Rule Proposal regarding challenges has been approved.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Viral Video Shows Vince Young Knocked Out During Bar Fight

W.G. Brady -
The video from TMZ shows former NFL QB Vince Young Knocked Out by sucker punch during bar fight.
Read more

Detroit Lions are still in contact with Josh Reynolds

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions are still in contact with Josh Reynolds, who is a free agent.
Read more

Detroit Lions Embrace Innovative NFL Kickoff Rule Change for 2024 Season

W.G. Brady -
The new NFL Kickoff Rule Change has Dan Campbell fired up!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.