Detroit Red Wings sign F Elmer Soderblom

According to a report from the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed forward, Elmer Soderblom.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed Soderblom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

It seems likely that Soderblom, who had a great season in Sweden in 2021-22, will begin with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed forward Elmer Soderblom to a three-year entry-level contract. 📰 » https://t.co/CPkTBpEzR7 pic.twitter.com/TaPyGsrKKh — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 9, 2022

Elmer Soderblom was originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Since then, he has been playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and he has played very well.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Soderblom, 20, had a breakout season in 2021-22 with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League, ranking among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 12 assists (7th), 33 points (3rd), seven power play goals (1st), 11 power play points (4th), eight game-winning goals (1st) and 132 shots (1st) in 52 games. The 6-foot-8, 249-pound forward also produced nine points (6-3-9) and a plus-five rating in 11 Champions Hockey League games as Frolunda reached the semifinals of the competition. Additionally, Soderblom recorded six points (3-3-6) and a plus-six rating in nine postseason contests to help Frolunda reach the SHL playoff semifinals. In all, Soderblom has compiled 38 points (24-14-38) and 11 penalty minutes in 90 SHL games since 2019-20 and won a CHL title with Frolunda in his first professional season.

