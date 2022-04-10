in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings sign F Pontus Andreasson

UPDATE:

Hakan Anderson has confirmed that the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to Sportbladet, the Detroit Red Wings have signed yet another Swedish player.

Sportbladet is reporting that the Red Wings have signed F Pontus Andreasson.

Andreasson is a 23-year-old undrafted forward who was second in the Swedish Hockey League rookie scoring this season.

