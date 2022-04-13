Detroit Red Wings sign FA Magnus Hellberg

UPDATE:

It’s official. The Red Wings have signed Magnus Hellberg to a 1-year deal.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contact. Details » https://t.co/nTwcygK6ML pic.twitter.com/oD6POTgNZk — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 13, 2022

Call this something or call it nothing but what you cannot call it is, uninteresting.

Just moments ago, DetroitHockey.Net pointed out that the Detroit Red Wings briefly added free agent G Magnus Hellberg to their team roster on the team website (as No. 45) before quickly removing him.

As noted, Hellberg, who is 31, last played 2 games for the New York Rangers during the 2016-17 season. He has only played in four games during his NHL career.

As we said, this may be nothing at all but at least it is interesting!

Weird thing on the Red Wings site. Goalie Magnus Hellberg (last in the NHL with the Rangers in 2017) was briefly added to the team roster (as No 45) and then removed a few minutes later. — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) April 13, 2022

NHL Betting – Futures – 2022 Norris Trophy Winner

With less than a month remaining until the regular season comes to a close, it’s a good idea to throw some money down on futures bets. Although these types of bets provide better odds at the beginning of the season, the field was so much bigger than it is now. The narrower field allows bettors to look at a smaller group of defensemen who could still challenge for the Norris Trophy while still providing decent value. This year more than ever, the races for each of the NHL’s awards are very close, especially the Norris Trophy race, but this is shaping up to be more of a two-horse race.

The Favorite – Cale Makar (-105)

If you placed this bet at the beginning of the season, it’s likely you went with Cale Makaras your pick. Now at the tail end of the season, the young blueliner remains the odds-on favorite to win the Norris Trophy. He is one of the most dynamic defensemen in the league because of his offensive ability and smooth skating. Despite how offensive-minded he is, he remains a reliable defender who can play big minutes in all situations.

It’s not often that the favorite to win is not the scoring leader among the defensemen but that is the case so far this year. However, there is still time to catch Roman Josi, who is the current scoring leader among blueliners. Makar is second in points among defensemen with 75, but still leads all defensemen with 24 goals and carries a plus-40 rating, which is good enough for second in the league below his teammate Devon Toews.

Makar’s superstar ability and highlight-reel plays make him more known for his offense, but his maturity and two-way game are underrated. He is poised in any and all situations for such a young player and can step up no matter how tall the task. On such an elite offensive team like the Avalanche, there is a good chance he can narrow the points gap, which would solidify him as the Norris Trophy winner.

Click here to read the rest