According to a report from The Hockey News, the Detroit Red Wings have added a goaltender to the mix.

The Hockey News reported on Tuesday night that the Red Wings have signed Finnish MVP goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay him $750,000.

The Detroit Red Wings have signed reigning World Championship MVP Jussi Olkinuora to a one-year deal.https://t.co/tEwGETrlmw — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 14, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings sign Finnish MVP Jussi Olkinuora

For those of you who paid attention to the World Championships, you may remember Jussi Olkinuora as the goaltender for Finland’s Gold Medal-winning team, along with Valtteri Filppula of the Red Wings.

From The Hockey News:

The 2021-22 season was huge for Olkinuora, who won Olympic gold as a backup before posting a perfect record in eight games en route to a World Championship with Finland last month. Olkinoura was named tournament MVP and top goaltender after allowing just nine goals in eight games with four shutouts. It was one of the most dominant goalie performances we’ve seen in recent tournament history.

As noted by THN, this is a “low-risk, high-reward” move by the Detroit Red Wings as there is a chance that Olkinuora could compete for a backup job in 2022-23.

That being said, chances are that he starts in the AHL and the Red Wings sign another goaltender prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

