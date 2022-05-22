Detroit Red Wings sign former Michigan D Steven Kampfer

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has added more depth to the team blue line, which struggled in large part over the second half of the 2021-22 regular season.

The team has announced that defenseman Steven Kampfer has been signed to a 1-year contract.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed defenseman Steven Kampfer to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/T5cmTY9JJz — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 22, 2022

Kampfer already has local ties, having been born in Ann Arbor and also suiting up with the Detroit Little Caesars minor league team. He played collegiately at the University of Michigan where he would score 60 points over four years.

Kampfer’s a veteran of 231 total NHL games, as he was originally drafted 93rd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2007. He’s also seen action with the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Florida Panthers, amassing a total of 39 points and 110 PIM.

Embed from Getty Images

Kampfer spent last season playing with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL, scoring 11 goals with 19 assists in 46 games played.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

