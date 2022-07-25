A new work week has begun and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has made another move by signing defenseman Robert Hagg.

According to the Red Wings, the deal is for 1-year and it is worth $800,000.

Detroit Red Wings sign free agent Robert Hagg

From Detroit Red Wings:

Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League’s Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.

Originally selected by the Flyers in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the Uppsala, Sweden, native logged a plus-two rating and four penalty minutes in eight appearances for his country at the 2019 IIHF World Championship. Hagg also competed in three-straight IIHF World Junior Championships from 2013-15, winning back-to-back silver medals in 2013 and 2014. He previously served as an alternate captain for Sweden at the 2013 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, tallying four points (1-3-4), a plus-one rating and 12 penalty minutes in five contests. Hagg represented Sweden at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, logging five points (3-2-5) in four games. He led all defensemen in scoring at the 2012 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge with six points (2-4-6) while adding 16 penalty minutes in six contests, and also skated in four games at the 2011 World Junior A Challenge. Prior to arriving in North America, Hagg played two seasons with MODO Hockey in Sweden’s top professional league, picking up seven points (1-6-7) and 49 penalty minutes in 77 games from 2012-14.

Nation, do you feel like Robert Hagg is a player who will contribute to the Detroit Red Wings during the 2022-23 season?

