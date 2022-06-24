Troy Weaver and the Detroit Pistons are dominating the news after their epic NBA Draft haul on Thursday night but Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman does not want to be forgotten so he made a minor move on Friday morning by signing goaltender Victor Brattstrom.

According to the Red Wings, they have signed Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension. 📝: https://t.co/towTgN4Vft pic.twitter.com/5JTXju7FW8 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 24, 2022

Detroit Red Wings sign G Victor Brattstrom to extension

Brattstrom, who was originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, struggled during his first season in North America in 2021-22.

That being said, he was very good during the 2020-21 season for KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, which is Finland’s top professional league.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Brattstrom, 25, appeared in 35 games between the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and ECHL’s Toledo Walleye during the 2021-22 campaign, which was his first in North America. In 32 games with Grand Rapids, he owned a 11-16-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average, 0.894 save percentage and one shutout, while posting a 2-1-0 mark with a 4.29 goals-against average and 0.829 save percentage in three appearances with Toledo. Brattstrom was also recalled to Detroit’s active roster for the first time in his career on March 29 and backed-up Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic against the New York Rangers on March 30. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Brattstrom spent the 2020-21 campaign with KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, Finland’s top professional league, where he ranked as one of the league’s top netminders by posting a 2.20 goals-against average and 0.903 save percentage, alongside an 18-12-7 record and one shutout.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound goaltender also logged three professional seasons in Sweden for Timra IK, in both the Swedish Hockey League and second-tier Allsvenskan. Brattstrom compiled a 5-14-0 record, 2.81 goals-against average and 0.897 save percentage in 23 SHL games and a 43-17-0 record, 2.08 goals-against average, 0.915 save percentage and six shutouts in 60 second-tier games between 2017-19.

Nation, do you like that the Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension?

