Detroit Red Wings sign LW Lucas Raymond

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed left-wing Lucas Raymond to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2021-22 season.

From Detroit Red Wings:

Raymond became the Red Wings’ highest draft pick since they took Keith Primeau third overall in 1990 when he was drafted with the fourth-overall pick at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft last October. The 19-year-old spent the 2020-21 campaign with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League, notching 18 points (6-12-18) and 12 penalty minutes in 34 games. Despite missing 18 games due to injury, Raymond still finished 10th on the team in points and tied for fourth in SHL scoring among junior-aged players, with fellow Red Wings prospects Moritz Seider and Albert Johansson among the group of players ahead of him. His offensive output also bested his SHL rookie-year totals of 2019-20, when he tallied 10 points (4-6-10) in 33 games. Raymond debuted professionally with Frolunda at age 16 and has skated in 77 games with the team since 2018-19, totaling 30 points (12-18-30), a plus-eight rating and 16 penalty minutes. He also won back-to-back championships with Frolunda in the Champions League tournament in 2019 and 2020.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native also represented his country this season at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship as one of five Red Wings prospects on the team. Raymond tied for the team lead with five points (2-3-5) in five games, following up a bronze-medal winning performance at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship when he registered four points (2-2-4) in seven games. Raymond has played extensively at the international level for Sweden, including at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship when he racked up eight points (4-4-8) in seven games, including a hat trick and overtime winner in the gold medal game against Russia. He also recorded seven points (4-3-7) in six games to capture bronze at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and a team-leading seven points (5-2-7) in five games at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he was awarded a silver medal.

A 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward, Raymond has developed in Frolunda’s system since 2014-15 before graduating to the SHL full-time early in the 2019-20 campaign after racking up 14 points (3-11-14) in nine games in Sweden’s top junior league. As a 16-year-old in 2018-19, Raymond finished second in the Swedish junior league with 48 points (13-35-48) in 37 games. In 54 total games at the under-20 level, Raymond totaled 62 points (16-46-62), adding 84 points (38-46-84) in 56 games for Frolunda’s under-18 teams and amassing 151 points (71-80-151) over 72 games at the under-16 level between 2014-18.

