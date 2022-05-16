Detroit Red Wings sign RW Pontus Andreasson

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have signed RW Pontus Andreasson to a one-year contract.

It seems like there is a never-ending supply of Swedish prospects for the Red Wings organization and Andreasson is one who has gotten quite a bit of attention.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed right wing Pontus Andreasson to a one-year contract. Details: https://t.co/B9RB4JHOAn pic.twitter.com/w48Cob080I — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) May 16, 2022

From Red Wings:

Andreasson, 23, recently completed his first season with Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League, ranking among the SHL’s rookie leaders with 18 goals (2nd), 20 assists (T1st), 38 points (2nd), five power play goals (2nd), 13 power play points (2nd), 22 penalty minutes (2nd), a plus-19 rating (1st), and 15:30 average time on ice (6th). The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward also recorded 13 points (8-5-13) in 13 postseason contests, helping Lulea reach the SHL playoff finals.

