Detroit Red Wings snap losing streak, ground Jets with 7-5 victory

The Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak and put an end to the Jets’ hot streak with a 7-5 victory in a thrilling game.

Why it Matters: The Red Wings came out strong and dominated the first 20 minutes of the game. They put the pedal to the metal and scored three goals on eight shots to take an early lead. With this win, the Red Wings got back in the win column and proved they could compete against a strong Jets team.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Jets By the Numbers

Jake Walman opened the scoring for the Red Wings with his fourth goal of the season

Jonatan Berggren picked up his seventh goal of the season

Oskar Sundqvist scored his first goal for the Red Wings

Dylan Larkin picked up his 14th goal of the season

What they are saying