    Detroit Red Wings snap losing streak, ground Jets with 7-5 victory

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Jets

    The Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak and put an end to the Jets’ hot streak with a 7-5 victory in a thrilling game.

    Why it Matters: The Red Wings came out strong and dominated the first 20 minutes of the game. They put the pedal to the metal and scored three goals on eight shots to take an early lead. With this win, the Red Wings got back in the win column and proved they could compete against a strong Jets team.

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Jets By the Numbers

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Jets Stats
    • Jake Walman opened the scoring for the Red Wings with his fourth goal of the season
    • Jonatan Berggren picked up his seventh goal of the season
    • Oskar Sundqvist scored his first goal for the Red Wings
    • Dylan Larkin picked up his 14th goal of the season

    What they are saying

    • “It feels like Berggren continues proving why he deserves playing time in the team’s top six,” regarding Red Wings player Jonatan Berggren.
    • “Larkin picked up his 14th goal of the season as Seider added his fourth assist for his first-career four-point game,” regarding the Red Wings’ powerplay success.
    detroit red wings

