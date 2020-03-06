29.4 F
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Detroit Red Wings start off the weekend right by beating Chicago Blackhawks

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

No matter what the records are heading into the game, it is always extra special to pick up a win over the Chicago Blackhawks and that is exactly what the Detroit Red Wings did on Friday night by picking up a 2-1 win at Little Caesars Arena.

After a scoreless first period, the Red Wings scored two-straight second-period goals (Bertuzzi and Fabbri) before Patrick Kane cut the lead to one by scoring at the 18:55 mark.

The two goals were all the Red Wings would need as Jonathan Bernier was a wall in net, stopping 32-of-33 Blackhawks’ shots.

With the win, the Red Wings are now 16-48-5 on the year, which is still good enough for last place in the NHL by a wide margin.

It has been a very difficult season for the Wings, but at least they got a split with the hated Blackhawks!

 

