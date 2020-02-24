40.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings take to Twitter to thank Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a pair of deals sending Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers.

On Monday evening, the Red Wings wished Green and Athanasiou luck and thanked them for the memories they made in Hockeytown.

Best of luck, boys!

