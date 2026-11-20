The Detroit Red Wings apparently have another unhappy player on their hands, and this time, the situation involves a young forward who hasn’t even played a game in Detroit.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

According to a report from Switzerland, Théo Rochette wants to leave the Red Wings organization and return to his former club overseas, but Detroit isn’t willing to let him go.

And with everything already happening involving Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, the timing certainly isn’t ideal.

As Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now reported Friday, the 24-year-old forward has reportedly requested permission to terminate his contract with Detroit so he can return to Lausanne HC in Switzerland.

However, the Red Wings are reportedly refusing that request, leaving Rochette’s immediate future uncertain.

Red Wings Reportedly Refusing to Release Théo Rochette

According to Swiss publication Blick, Rochette has been away from the Grand Rapids Griffins for approximately two weeks after taking a personal leave of absence.

The report indicates that Rochette has returned to Quebec while attempting to resolve his situation, with discussions involving the player and Detroit’s organization already taking place.

The problem is that Rochette remains under contract with the Red Wings.

What the Red Wings Signed in June

Detroit signed Rochette to a one-year, entry-level contract in June after an impressive season with Lausanne HC. He recorded 22 goals and 21 assists for 43 points in 46 games while playing in Switzerland’s top professional league.

Rochette also represented Switzerland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, contributing six points in 10 games as his country earned a silver medal.

The young forward arrived in North America hoping to earn an opportunity in the NHL, but his time with Grand Rapids has been brief.

According to Swiss Hockey News, Rochette appeared in just nine games with the Griffins, recording five points before stepping away from the team.

Now, he reportedly wants to return to Lausanne, where he remains under contract through the 2030-31 season.

Is Detroit Sending a Message to Players Who Want Out?

Perhaps the most interesting part of this situation is how it connects to the other challenges facing Detroit’s organization.

The Red Wings are already dealing with the ongoing Dylan Larkin trade situation, while young defenseman Simon Edvinsson has also been linked to a potential departure.

Now, Rochette has reportedly become another player seeking an exit.

Blick raised the possibility that Detroit’s approach to Rochette could reflect a broader organizational strategy under interim general manager Shawn Horcoff.

The publication suggested that Detroit’s front office may be attempting to establish a firm negotiating position with players who want out of their contracts, although that explanation has not been confirmed by the Red Wings.

Why Larkin and Rochette Are Not the Same

And there is an important distinction between the situations.

Larkin is an established NHL veteran with significant trade value, while Rochette is a prospect who signed an entry-level agreement just months ago. Detroit’s reasons for handling their respective situations could be entirely different.

Still, the reported refusal raises an interesting question about what the organization hopes to accomplish by keeping a player who apparently wants to play elsewhere.

For now, there is no confirmation that Detroit intends to release Rochette or that an agreement has been reached with Lausanne.

The Red Wings have every right to enforce a valid contract, but whether keeping an unhappy prospect in the organization ultimately benefits either side remains to be seen.

One thing is clear: Detroit’s front office has another player situation to resolve, and the list of complicated personnel decisions isn’t getting any shorter.